FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for two Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service is expecting some powerful storms to come through parts of the Lowcountry on Saturday.

That is why the weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch means there is the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are also possible.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

