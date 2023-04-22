Gamecocks Complete Sweep of No. 3 Florida

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a three-game sweep of No. 3 Florida with a 7-5 win on Saturday afternoon (April 22) at Founders Park. Carolina improved its record to 34-6 overall and 13-4 in the SEC.

Braylen Wimmer opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first off Florida’s Jac Caglianone. The two teams traded runs in the second as Wimmer drove in his third run of the game. Ethan Petry brought in a pair of runs in the fourth with a double to right, setting the Carolina freshman RBI record. Jonathan French’s RBI single in the fifth made it 6-2 Gamecocks.

Florida scored a pair in the eighth but Carolina came back with a run in the bottom of the frame. The Gators plated a run in the ninth but Chris Veach picked up his second save of the weekend and fourth of the year with a strikeout to end it.

Dylan Brewer was 4-for-5 with three runs scored while Wimmer had a pair of hits.

Matthew Becker picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing only two hits with two runs and six strikeouts in five innings. James Hicks pitched three innings of relief and Veach closed it out with a hit and a strikeout in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina has now won six straight games against Florida in Founders Park.

Petry now has 64 RBI on the year. He passed Justin Smoak (63) for most RBI as a freshman as a Gamecock.

Carolina used nine walks on the day and 24 in the series for a .439 on-base percentage.

Carolina now has a 3.23 ERA after 40 games, which leads the SEC.

Carolina is through an eight-game SEC stretch against top-five teams where it went 5-3 against LSU, Vanderbilt and Florida.

UP NEXT Carolina will take the midweek off for final exams and return to the field on Friday night (April 28) when it hosts Auburn at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus

