Good, Privette Toss One-Hitter in 2-0 CofC Win over Western Carolina

Charleston, S.C. - Ty Good and William Privette combined to toss Charleston’s first one-hit shutout since 2018 leading the Cougars to a 2-0 Friday night win over Western Carolina.

Ty Good went seven scoreless innings allowing just one base hit and striking out eight in his longest outing of the season before Privette struck out six batters to nail down his fifth save of the season.

Tyler Sorrentino broke the scoreless tie with a rocket back up the middle in the fourth inning before a Cole Mathis double in the seventh provided insurance scoring Joseph Mershon.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 2, Western Carolina 0

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (23-14), Western Carolina (15-21)

How It Happened

• Ty Good pitched seven scoreless innings and didn’t allow a base hit until the fifth inning, the only one the Catamounts would get on the day. Good struck out eight batters in his longest outing of the season striking out a pair in the first and sixth, then ending his night on a swinging strikeout in the seventh.

• Tyler Sorrentino collected the Cougars’ first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth scoring Trotter Harlan from third giving Good all the run support he would need.

• It remained a 1-0 Charleston lead until the seventh when Cole Mathis ripped an RBI double to left center scoring Joseph Mershon and bringing it to 2-0 where it would stay.

• William Privette tossed the final two innings striking out six batters and allowing just one baserunner for his fifth save.

Notes

• Ty Good and William Privette combined for the first one-hit shutout since Evan Sisk and Justin Baker one-hit South Carolina May 9, 2018 in Columbia.

• Joseph Mershon and Trotter Harlan both walked three times Friday night as the Cougars drew a season-high 10 free passes. The three walks tied a career-high for Harlan doing so for the fourth time as a Cougar.

• Friday’s win was the second shutout of the season and second in as many home games.

• Ty Good’s scoreless streak is now up to 13.1 innings after a 6.1 scoreless effort last week at Monmouth and 7 more Friday.

• Cole Mathis’ seventh-inning double was his 16th of the season moving him into a tie for first in the CAA for most doubles.

• JT Marr pushed his hitting streak to a season-best seven in the win.

• Mershon and Mathis both moved their on-base streaks to 25 and 21 while Luke Wood and Trotter Harlan made it 12 and 11-straight reaching safely.

Up Next

Charleston and Western Carolina play game two of the series Saturday afternoon with a first pitch of 2 p.m. The Cougars can make it six-straight weekend series wins at home and take their ninth of ten all-time series in Charleston against the Catamounts.

