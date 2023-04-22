SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Massey’s Stellar Start Fuels CSU’s Shutout Win over Longwood to Clinch Series

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball clinched another series victory Saturday afternoon, taking game two, 5-0 over Longwood, less than 24 hours after winning the series opener at Nielsen Field.

Charleston Southern (19-19, 11-6 Big South) had a steady dose of offense the in the early frames, finding a run in the second, third, fourth and fifth, but the real story was Buccaneer starter Sam Massey. Massey held the Lancers hitless until two outs in the sixth inning.

Ernesto Polanco got the scoring started for the Bucs in the second inning, as his single to right was enough to score Ashton Wilson and give Charleston Southern a lead it would not relinquish. The third inning saw Jaylin Rae score Ike George with a sacrifice fly to center and double the CSU advantage.

Polanco would again have his name called in the fourth frame as he picked up his second RBI-single of the game, this time scoring Kieran Davis. Rae stayed hot as well in the following inning, singling to right to score George as he picked up his second run of the game on the play.

The Buccaneers would then find an insurance run in the eighth inning, as Davis would come around to score on a wild pitch to make it a 5-0 ball game and put things out of reach.

Longwood (16-25, 5-12 Big South) would find their first hit of the game with two outs in the sixth inning but would have its best opportunity to score in the seventh frame. With runners at second and third and two-outs, Dylan Wilkinson roped a ball to center, but Rae flashed the leather and came up with it to keep the Lancers off the board.

Sam Massey (W, 1-3) qualified for his first win of the season after a stellar performance on the mound, dominating for 6.2 innings of work. His final line read just two hits and a walk, while keeping the Lancers scoreless and punching out eight along the way. Daniel Padysak was called on to get the final seven outs of the game and he did so, earning his second save of the season.

Ryan Miller (L, 4-4) takes the loss for Longwood, but had a respectable final line going six complete while giving up just three earned across eight hits and three walks. Kevin Warunek recorded the final six outs, giving up an earned run on two hits.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern looks for its third Big South sweep of the season tomorrow in the finale as Sunday’s contest will feature a 1:30 p.m. first pitch at Nielsen Field.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation
Dexter Lawrence, 37, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to...
SC inmate sentenced to federal prison in military sextortion scheme
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
Police have made another arrest in connection to an April shooting on an Isle of Palms beach.
Additional arrest made in Isle of Palms beach shooting

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel gets run-ruled at home by ETSU
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 8/10 Chanticleers Defeat No. 23/24 Golden Eagles 15-7 in Series Opener
VIDEO: CSU comes back to def. Longwood 7-4 on Friday
VIDEO: CSU comes back to def. Longwood 7-4 on Friday
VIDEO: The Citadel def. ETSU in game one, 3-2
VIDEO: The Citadel def. ETSU in game one, 3-2