Massey’s Stellar Start Fuels CSU’s Shutout Win over Longwood to Clinch Series

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball clinched another series victory Saturday afternoon, taking game two, 5-0 over Longwood, less than 24 hours after winning the series opener at Nielsen Field.

Charleston Southern (19-19, 11-6 Big South) had a steady dose of offense the in the early frames, finding a run in the second, third, fourth and fifth, but the real story was Buccaneer starter Sam Massey. Massey held the Lancers hitless until two outs in the sixth inning.

Ernesto Polanco got the scoring started for the Bucs in the second inning, as his single to right was enough to score Ashton Wilson and give Charleston Southern a lead it would not relinquish. The third inning saw Jaylin Rae score Ike George with a sacrifice fly to center and double the CSU advantage.

Polanco would again have his name called in the fourth frame as he picked up his second RBI-single of the game, this time scoring Kieran Davis. Rae stayed hot as well in the following inning, singling to right to score George as he picked up his second run of the game on the play.

The Buccaneers would then find an insurance run in the eighth inning, as Davis would come around to score on a wild pitch to make it a 5-0 ball game and put things out of reach.

Longwood (16-25, 5-12 Big South) would find their first hit of the game with two outs in the sixth inning but would have its best opportunity to score in the seventh frame. With runners at second and third and two-outs, Dylan Wilkinson roped a ball to center, but Rae flashed the leather and came up with it to keep the Lancers off the board.

Sam Massey (W, 1-3) qualified for his first win of the season after a stellar performance on the mound, dominating for 6.2 innings of work. His final line read just two hits and a walk, while keeping the Lancers scoreless and punching out eight along the way. Daniel Padysak was called on to get the final seven outs of the game and he did so, earning his second save of the season.

Ryan Miller (L, 4-4) takes the loss for Longwood, but had a respectable final line going six complete while giving up just three earned across eight hits and three walks. Kevin Warunek recorded the final six outs, giving up an earned run on two hits.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern looks for its third Big South sweep of the season tomorrow in the finale as Sunday’s contest will feature a 1:30 p.m. first pitch at Nielsen Field.

