Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom

Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting business.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A medical spa owner in Arizona is accused of voyeurism and other charges after allegedly secretly taping women in the bathroom.

According to court documents, officers were called to a home on Thursday where police say Timothy Savage runs his body sculpting business called Pro Fit Body Sculpting.

Authorities say that a woman called them after discovering a camera in the bathroom. She also stated she had found photos of undressed women in an email.

A short time later, Savage was arrested and taken to Surprise police headquarters for questioning.

In an interview with investigators, Savage admitted to having a pornography addiction and tried to stop it.

Savage told detectives he put the camera in the bathroom to catch anyone breaking into his office. However, he reportedly told police that once he realized he had access to the camera where the women were changing, he began viewing and screenshotting the photographs on an app on his phone.

Savage would then email the images to himself so they wouldn’t stay on the phone, police said.

Investigators asked Savage if his clients had an expectation of privacy, and he said they did. Savage then asked for a lawyer and the interview concluded.

“We are deeply appreciative that a brave individual was willing to come forward so we could put a stop to this unlawful and invasive behavior,” Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina.

Savage was booked on more than a dozen charges that include voyeurism and surreptitious photographing, according to authorities.

