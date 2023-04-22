SC Lottery
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it’s not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

