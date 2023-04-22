SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pooser Strikes Out Six, Cougars Post 9 Runs to Claim Series

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, S.C. - Trey Pooser tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball and striking out six while the Charleston offense posted nine runs in a 9-2 win over Western Carolina to claim their sixth-straight home series.

Four Cougars had multiple hits led by Luke Wood’s three-hit day while JT Marr had three RBI and Tyler Sorrentino added a pair of RBI, more than enough run support for the Cougar pitching staff once again.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 9, Western Carolina 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (24-14), Western Carolina (15-22)

How It Happened

• Western Carolina scratched across an unearned run in the top of the first - their first tally of the weekend - but Trey Pooser didn’t allow anything else posting five-straight zeros from there.

• Tyler Sorrentino hit a hustle double to right center scoring Cam Dean and Luke Wood for a 2-1 lead the Cougars wouldn’t relinquish.

• Dean hit a sacrifice fly, Tyler Sorrentino singled through the left side and Khyree Miller doubled in a three-run fourth pushing it to 5-1 Cougars.

• Wood had an RBI double in the fifth then two more came in on JT Marr’s RBI single to right in the sixth making it 8-1 through six.

• Marr added a sac fly in the eighth before Western Carolina scored their first earned run of the weekend on a ninth-inning single for the final 9-2 margin.

Notes

• Trey Pooser earned his fifth win of the season for the team lead with classmate Ty Good. Pooser’s 6.1 innings of one unearned run ball brought the senior’s ERA down to 2.85 moving to No. 4 in the CAA in earned run average.

• Saturday was the seventh time Pooser tossed at least six innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer.

• JT Marr collected his 14th multi-hit game of the season overtaking the team lead in that category. Marr has also raised his season average up to .331 during his eight-game hit streak.

• Joseph Mershon stole his 11th bag of the season and remains perfect in steal attempts.

• Khyree Miller stole a season-best two bases in the win and scored twice.

• Charleston won their sixth-straight home series dating back to a Feb. 24-26 series win over UMBC. The Cougars have also now won 40 games against the Catamounts in their 57 total meetings and taken nine of the 10 series played in the city of Charleston head-to-head.

Up Next

Charleston and Western Carolina conclude their series Sunday afternoon with the Cougars looking for back-to-back weekend sweeps. First pitch from Patriots Point is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation
Dexter Lawrence, 37, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to...
SC inmate sentenced to federal prison in military sextortion scheme
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
Police have made another arrest in connection to an April shooting on an Isle of Palms beach.
Additional arrest made in Isle of Palms beach shooting

Latest News

Gamecocks Complete Sweep of No. 3 Florida
Charleston Southern baseball
Massey’s Stellar Start Fuels CSU’s Shutout Win over Longwood to Clinch Series
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel gets run-ruled at home by ETSU
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 8/10 Chanticleers Defeat No. 23/24 Golden Eagles 15-7 in Series Opener