Pooser Strikes Out Six, Cougars Post 9 Runs to Claim Series

Charleston, S.C. - Trey Pooser tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball and striking out six while the Charleston offense posted nine runs in a 9-2 win over Western Carolina to claim their sixth-straight home series.

Four Cougars had multiple hits led by Luke Wood’s three-hit day while JT Marr had three RBI and Tyler Sorrentino added a pair of RBI, more than enough run support for the Cougar pitching staff once again.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 9, Western Carolina 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (24-14), Western Carolina (15-22)

How It Happened

• Western Carolina scratched across an unearned run in the top of the first - their first tally of the weekend - but Trey Pooser didn’t allow anything else posting five-straight zeros from there.

• Tyler Sorrentino hit a hustle double to right center scoring Cam Dean and Luke Wood for a 2-1 lead the Cougars wouldn’t relinquish.

• Dean hit a sacrifice fly, Tyler Sorrentino singled through the left side and Khyree Miller doubled in a three-run fourth pushing it to 5-1 Cougars.

• Wood had an RBI double in the fifth then two more came in on JT Marr’s RBI single to right in the sixth making it 8-1 through six.

• Marr added a sac fly in the eighth before Western Carolina scored their first earned run of the weekend on a ninth-inning single for the final 9-2 margin.

Notes

• Trey Pooser earned his fifth win of the season for the team lead with classmate Ty Good. Pooser’s 6.1 innings of one unearned run ball brought the senior’s ERA down to 2.85 moving to No. 4 in the CAA in earned run average.

• Saturday was the seventh time Pooser tossed at least six innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer.

• JT Marr collected his 14th multi-hit game of the season overtaking the team lead in that category. Marr has also raised his season average up to .331 during his eight-game hit streak.

• Joseph Mershon stole his 11th bag of the season and remains perfect in steal attempts.

• Khyree Miller stole a season-best two bases in the win and scored twice.

• Charleston won their sixth-straight home series dating back to a Feb. 24-26 series win over UMBC. The Cougars have also now won 40 games against the Catamounts in their 57 total meetings and taken nine of the 10 series played in the city of Charleston head-to-head.

Up Next

Charleston and Western Carolina conclude their series Sunday afternoon with the Cougars looking for back-to-back weekend sweeps. First pitch from Patriots Point is scheduled for 1 p.m.

