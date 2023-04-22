RiverDogs Commit Costly Errors, Drop Third Game in Four Days to Kannapolis

Kannapolis, NC- The Charleston RiverDogs limited the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to just three hits on Friday night, while collecting eight of their own. However, it was Kannapolis that used two unearned runs to their advantage in pulling out a 3-2 victory on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The RiverDogs will need to win the final two games of the series this weekend to avoid their first defeat in series play this season.

The Cannon Ballers (8-4) took the lead in the third inning against Jonny Cuevas. Logan Glass worked a leadoff walk and stole second base to move into scoring position with one out. Jordan Sprinkle snuck a double into the left field corner to open the scoring and raced to third on a throwing error by left fielder Estanli Castillo. Mario Camilletti followed with a sacrifice fly and it was 2-0 in the home team’s favor.

Despite racking up four hits earlier in the contest, the RiverDogs (5-7) continued to trail by the same score entering the seventh. That inning began with a free pass to Cooper Kinney and single to right from Xavier Isaac. Christopher Barete put together a pesky at-bat that ended with a game-tying double down the third base line. With the go-ahead run in scoring position and no outs, the RiverDogs could not do further damage.

Cade Halemanu returned to the mound for this third inning of work in the bottom of the seventh. Drake Logan opened the frame with a single and advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw moments later. Logan scored the winning run on a wild pitch that evaded catcher Angel Galarraga in the very next at-bat.

Charleston put the first two hitters on base in the eighth in an attempt to tie or take the lead, but a pop up on the infield and two strikeouts followed to end the inning. Billy Seidl closed the game by retiring the RiverDogs in order in the ninth.

Halemanu took the loss, allowing just an unearned run in 2.2 innings of work. He allowed one hit. Cuevas surrendered two runs, one earned, over 4.0 innings to open the game. Duncan Davitt worked the final 1.1 innings, striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Isaac was the only player for either team with multiple hits, going 2-4 on the night. The RiverDogs left seven on base.

The RiverDogs will battle the Cannon Ballers once again on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 7.20) will take the mound as the starter for the RiverDogs. Kannapolis will respond with LHP Tyler Schweitzer.

