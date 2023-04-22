SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation
Dexter Lawrence, 37, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to...
SC inmate sentenced to federal prison in military sextortion scheme
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
Police have made another arrest in connection to an April shooting on an Isle of Palms beach.
Additional arrest made in Isle of Palms beach shooting

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face...
SC trooper shot, hospitalized to head home, official says
FILE - This photo combo shows Charles Barkley and Gayle King. TV hosts King and Barkley will...
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says