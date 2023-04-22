SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tigers Take Down Wolfpack 10-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. - Billy Amick went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and five RBIs and Ethan Darden pitched 6.0 strong innings to propel Clemson to a 10-2 victory over NC State at Doak Field on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-16 overall and 7-9 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 25-12 overall and 8-10 in ACC play.

In the top of the first inning, Amick crushed a three-run homer, then the Wolfpack scored a run on a groundout in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Ingle slapped a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in the third inning, then Benjamin Blackwell lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Cam Cannarella followed with a deep flyball that fell to score another run, giving Clemson a 7-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Blackwell laced a run-scoring single, then Amick belted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, his second long ball of the game and sixth of the season. NC State scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to Clemson’s first two balks of the season.

Darden (3-2) earned the win by matching his career high for innings pitched. He gave up eight hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. NC State starter Logan Whitaker (3-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 10 hits, eight runs (seven earned) and no walks with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex...
New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case
The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed documents related to Jeroid John Price’s release on...
Docs: Convicted killer put correctional agency on ‘notice’ about escaped inmate
(L-to-R): Javon Armel Chattine, 20; Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19; Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18;...
4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say
Ziyah Rivers, 18, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a March 9 crash at the...
Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash
Charleston Police locate missing 31-year-old woman

Latest News

Good, Privette Toss One-Hitter in 2-0 CofC Win over Western Carolina
Gamecocks Clinch Series with Friday Win over Florida
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel takes series opener over ETSU, 3-1
Charleston Southern baseball
Truitt’s Dominance; Payne’s Two-Run single Lift Charleston Southern to Series-Opening Win Over Longwood