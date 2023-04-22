WATCH: Ceremony held for remains of Revolutionary War soldiers returned to Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Today a ceremony was held in honor of Revolutionary War soldiers as their remains made their way back home to Camden.

This ceremony was held to honor the soldiers at their final resting spot at the Camden Battlefield.

The event included military honors for the soldiers from the U.S. and British armies and a flyover by the South Carolina Army National Guard in Apache helicopters.

Also, Governor Henry McMaster was in attendance to give a brief moment of words.

At the conclusion of the ceremony and military honors, the fourteen soldiers were buried in the seven locations where they were found on the battlefield.

