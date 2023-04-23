SC Lottery
Car slams into Summerville apartment, creating hole

Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of E. 3rd N. Street on Saturday.
Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of E. 3rd N. Street on Saturday.(Regina Wilcox)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An apartment needs repairs after officials say a car crashed into the building, creating a hole.

Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of E. 3rd N. Street on Saturday. That is the Nolia Apartment Homes.

Arriving crews found a large hole in the side of the structure. They were able to stop further damage to the structure, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremiah Lee.

“Once crews complete operations, the scene was turned over to the property management,” Lee says.

No injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time of the crash.

The details of what led up to the car crashing into the building have not been released.

