The Citadel drops series to ETSU with 1-0 loss

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed just one run over eight innings, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 1-0, to ETSU in the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 1, The Citadel 0

Records: ETSU (17-20, 4-8), The Citadel (18-19, 4-8)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: ETSU wins series 2-1

How it Happened

The Bucs scored the only run of the game in the eighth inning on a RBI single through the right side from Cameron Sisneros.

Inside the Box Score

Cameron Reeves (6-3) held the Bucs scoreless through the first 7.2 innings before a base hit allowed the only run of the game to score.

Reeves finished the day allowing just four hits and striking out three over the 8.0 innings.

The Bulldog offense collected five hits with Noah Mitchell collecting two, including a double.

The Citadel had chances in the middle innings as they got runners on, but were unable to get a big hit. The Bulldogs stranded nine baserunners

Nathanial Tate (5-3) picked up the win as he allowed five hits and struck out 13 in the complete-game shutout.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday as they make the short trip across the county to take on Charleston Southern at 5 p.m.

