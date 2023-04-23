SC Lottery
The Citadel drops series to ETSU with 1-0 loss

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed just one run over eight innings, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 1-0, to ETSU in the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 1, The Citadel 0

Records: ETSU (17-20, 4-8), The Citadel (18-19, 4-8)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: ETSU wins series 2-1

How it Happened

  • The Bucs scored the only run of the game in the eighth inning on a RBI single through the right side from Cameron Sisneros.

Inside the Box Score

  • Cameron Reeves (6-3) held the Bucs scoreless through the first 7.2 innings before a base hit allowed the only run of the game to score.
  • Reeves finished the day allowing just four hits and striking out three over the 8.0 innings.
  • The Bulldog offense collected five hits with Noah Mitchell collecting two, including a double.
  • The Citadel had chances in the middle innings as they got runners on, but were unable to get a big hit. The Bulldogs stranded nine baserunners
  • Nathanial Tate (5-3) picked up the win as he allowed five hits and struck out 13 in the complete-game shutout.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday as they make the short trip across the county to take on Charleston Southern at 5 p.m.

