SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson Sweeps Wolfpack With 8-5 Win

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. - Clemson scored five runs in the third inning and totaled 15 hits in the game in its 8-5 victory over NC State at Doak Field on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 25-16 overall and 9-9 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 25-14 overall and 8-12 in ACC play. It marked Clemson’s first three-game sweep of the Wolfpack since 2010 and its first sweep at NC State since 2009.

After Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning single, Riley Bertram led off the second inning with a single and came around to score the game’s first run on a wild pitch. The Tigers erupted for five runs in the top of the third inning. Five straight hits to start the inning and seven hits in all highlighted the uprising, as Will Taylor’s two-run double started the scoring.

NC State plated an unearned run in the bottom of the third inning without a hit, then Cannon Peebles belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Benjamin Blackwell responded with a bloop a single with two outs to score a run in the top of the fifth inning, then the Wolfpack manufactured a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 7-4.

Cam Cannarella led off the top of the sixth inning with his fourth homer of the year, then Peebles led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his second homer of the game.

Tiger starter Caden Grice (3-1) earned the win by pitching 6.0 effective innings. He gave up five hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks with a career-high-tying eight strikeouts. Tristan Smith pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year. NC State starter Matt Willadsen (4-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers host Kennesaw State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation
That is why the weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Georgetown and...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for two Lowcountry counties
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
Jason Tryell Woods, 23, of Hollywood was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task...
Deputies: Arrest made in Hollywood gunfight

Latest News

Cougars Finish Sweep of Western Carolina in Resounding 11-3 Win
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel drops series to ETSU with 1-0 loss
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 8/10 Chants Drop Series Finale to No. 23/24 Southern Miss on Sunday
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
Glass’s Blast Too Much for RiverDogs in 3-2 Defeat