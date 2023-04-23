Cougars Finish Sweep of Western Carolina in Resounding 11-3 Win

Charleston, S.C. - Cole Mathis turned in College of Charleston’s third quality start of the weekend tossing 7 shutout innings and the bats erupted for 11 runs to finish off a sweep of Western Carolina by an 11-3 final. Charleston posted at least three runs in three different innings and led 11-0 through seven complete for their 20th home win of the season. Khyree Miller and Trotter Harlan had three-hit afternoons while Harlan drove in 5 including a bases-clearing double in the seventh. Mathis tossed seven shutout innings and struck out six to go along with a 2-for-4, 3 RBI day at the plate.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 11, Western Carolina 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (25-14), Western Carolina (15-23)

How It Happened

Notes

Cole Mathis made a perfect 3-for-3 in quality starts for the Charleston pitching staff tossing 7 shutout innings fanning six and walking just one for his fourth win.

At the plate, Mathis added two hits and 3 RBI to tie JT Marr for most mutli-hit games at 14.

Khyree Miller added three hits, three runs and an RBI to finish the weekend with five knocks including his first triple as a Cougar. Miller’s three hits Sunday were a season high and he scored three runs for the third time in a single game.

Trotter Harlan had a career-best 5 RBI capped by his seventh-inning, bases-clearing double. Harlan finished 3-for-4 on the day and added a walk to go with his 5 RBI.

Charleston’s win finished off back-to-back weekend sweeps and gave them 20 home wins.

Charleston also now leads the all-time series with Western Carolina 40-18 behind their three wins over the weekend.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Statesboro Tuesday night for a matchup with Georgia Southern in their lone midweek contest. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

