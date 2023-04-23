SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee is facing a charge that he surreptitiously took a video up the skirt of a female customer, allegedly telling investigators he had done it more than 500 times over the past six years.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida until his recent arrest on one count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to court records filed by Orange County Sheriff’s detectives, Vega was spotted by a witness shooting a video up an 18-year-old woman’s skirt. She later told security officers she was not aware of Vega’s actions.

Detectives said that Vega volunteered during questioning that he takes the videos as a “guilty pleasure” and showed them multiple examples on his cellphone.

He was arrested on March 31 and released on $2,500 bail. Court records do not show if Vega has an attorney and a current phone number could not be located.

Disney World said Sunday that Vega doesn’t currently work for the company.

The sheriff’s office deferred until Monday to comment on whether investigators are pursuing more charges against Vega.

Both the sheriff’s office and Disney declined to say whether they are working to identify the other women who Vega allegedly took videos of.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation
That is why the weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Georgetown and...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for two Lowcountry counties
Jason Tryell Woods, 23, of Hollywood was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task...
Deputies: Arrest made in Hollywood gunfight
Dexter Lawrence, 37, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to...
SC inmate sentenced to federal prison in military sextortion scheme

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of E. 3rd N. Street on Saturday.
Car slams into Summerville apartment, creating hole
Performers Leigh Edwards and Dimitri Pittas, originally from New York City, moved to the area...
Nonprofit aims to bring more opera resources back to Charleston
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face...
SC trooper shot, hospitalized to head home, official says