FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to ‘serious crash’ near Hwy. 61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating what they call a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle Sunday night.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.

The department’s major accident investigative team has responded to the crash, according to Lt. Corey Taylor.

“Use an alternate route if possible, as drivers will experience extended road closures in the area,” the department stated in a tweet.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.

CPD officers are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the area of Hwy 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road. Use an alternate route if possible, as drivers will experience extended road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/8ceVpRZWgP — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.