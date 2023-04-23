Glass’s Blast Too Much for RiverDogs in 3-2 Defeat

Kannapolis, NC- The Charleston RiverDogs dropped five games in a series for the first time under the updated Minor League Baseball schedule, coming up short in a 3-2 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. Logan Glass’s three-run home run in the second inning was all the offense the Cannon Ballers needed on another difficult day at the plate for the RiverDogs. The RiverDogs outhit the Cannon Ballers four times in the set.

Kannapolis jumped in front with a crooked number in the bottom of the second. Alex Ayala Jr. hit Troy Claunch with a pitch to put a man on with one down. Layant Tapia followed with a high fly ball to right field that eluded the grasp of Ryan Cermak and led to a double, putting two in scoring position. Logan Glass took advantage of an 0-2 pitch that caught too much of the zone and blasted his third home of the series, a three-run shot to open the scoring. Ayala allowed nothing else over 4.0 innings, striking out five along the way.

The RiverDogs got off the mat after being blanked for the first six innings. Chandler Simpson worked a walk to begin the seventh and advanced to second when Manuel Veloz was called for a balk. Kamren James made it 3-1 by driving a triple into the right center gap. He scored on Julio Meza’s groundball to short as the Dogs pulled within one. The offense could do no more damage in the final two innings. Billy Seidl worked the ninth to earn his third save of the series.

The RiverDogs bullpen was stellar as three pitchers blanked Kannapolis in 4.0 innings of work. Jack Hartman and Kikito Severino each turned in a single frame and Matt Wyatt worked 2.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Kamren James was the only RiverDogs hitter with multiple base hits, finishing the game 2-4 with a triple and RBI. Layant Tapia provided two of the three hits for Kannapolis.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before returning to Charleston for a 13-game homestand. The first series in that homestand gets started at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. RHP Trevor Martin (0-1, 7.94) will get the starting nod for the RiverDogs. Make sure to bring your four-legged friend along to the game on the first Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea.

