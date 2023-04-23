High pressure to bring sunshine and pleasant temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of high pressure will be overhead today which means we will see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The area of high pressure will remain overhead Monday and Tuesday. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Another unsettled stretch of weather returns on Wednesday through the weekend with with off and on shower/storm chances.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 81, Low 56.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain Likely. High 73, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 61.

