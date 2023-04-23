Holocaust survivor shares story at remembrance event in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Jewish Federation’s Holocaust Remembrance Day event focused on the importance of remembering the lives lost, but also how to continue their message of strength to future generations.

Hundreds of people gathered inside the Gilliard Center in downtown Charleston on Sunday to reflect on the 11 million people who died during the Holocaust, including six million Jews.

This year, the annual event’s theme was “Through their Voices: Sharing Stories of Survival from Generation to Generation”, displaying the importance of action through generational remembrance.

The theme was especially important to the Charleston Jewish community this year because two local Holocaust survivors, Joe Engel and Sylvia Zealberg, passed away within the last year.

“Somehow, we managed to survive.”

Local holocaust survivor Harry Schneider shared his story, being only 3 years old when the war began.

When Poland was invaded in 1939, the Schneider family lived in Lomazy, Poland, where his father served in the Polish Army. The woods outside their home provided an escape.

“We were chased and bombed by the Germans many times,” Schneider recalls. “In fact, my uncle’s wife was killed in one of the raids, but somehow, we managed to survive.”

Living three hours outside of Warsaw, Schneider and his family evaded German forces and were denied entry by Russians in a no man’s land for two years.

“It took us like three weeks to get to the destination,” he says. “The train was bombed several times by the Germans, and we had to go get off and on the train in order for them to fix the rails.”

During their time in no man’s land, the Schneider family had to survive in Russia, withstanding the harsh cold environment.

“I remember being five or six years old, waiting with a bucket and trying to get some milk for my sister,” Schneider says. “Somehow, we managed to survive.”

After the war was over in 1945, they left Russia and returned to Poland.

“My father also returned to Poland with the Russian army, looking to see who’s still alive in our town,” he adds. “He finally was able to find us from the displaced person camp. We didn’t want to stay in Poland any longer as we learned that of a hospital strike that murdered the faculty.”

In 1948, U.S. President Harry Truman permitted 100,000 Jews to emigrate to the United States from the displaced person camps, including the Schneiders.

“We were one of the ones, fortunate ones,” Schneider recalls. “However, it took us like two years to get a visa. Finally, in 1950 we came to the states in the Jewish community in Washington, Pennsylvania.”

Schneider grew up and started a life for himself in America, moving to Charleston last summer to be closer to his daughter.

Antisemitism

Being one of the last Holocaust survivors in Charleston, Schneider spends his time educating future generations. Unfortunately, while educating children, he also has to address antisemitism.

“Some of this must be stopped; we must speak and stand up against any prejudice,” Schneider says.

The Anti-Defamation League reports the number of antisemitic incidents across the US last year was the highest since the ADL began tracking this data in the 1970s, and it was a 36% increase from 2021.

In South Carolina, antisemitic incidents spiked 193% in that time.

“I can tell you as a survivor, we must speak out against hate and prejudice, and we can’t be quiet about it,” Schneider says. “So please, as a survivor, this is all I can ask you to do; just to keep on speaking about it so it doesn’t happen again. If we don’t speak about it, it can happen again.”

The Charleston Jewish Federation’s President Ilene Turbow addressed antisemitism, noting how the event included extra security so everyone in the Jewish community would feel safe.

Education

As more Holocaust survivors pass each year, the Charleston Jewish Federation’s Remember Program continues to focus on keeping the history of the Holocaust

Remember Program Associate Samantha Krantz says the Remember Program is a part of her duty as a member of the Jewish community to make sure those stories are never forgotten.

“They were a part of our community, and most of them aren’t here with us anymore,” Krantz says. “If they’re not here with us anymore, we have to continue telling those stories, making sure these kids know that there were local Holocaust survivors that called Charleston their home.”

“We have to continue those stories because that is the first-hand accounts that we heard from them, and that we will continue on their legacy with it,” she adds.

The Remember Program visits schools around the Lowcountry, from 5th graders to high schoolers, bringing survivors to share their stories and answer questions.

“It’s an overwhelming experience that these children get to hear the stories,” Krantz says. “They all hug the survivors, and that’s what pushes them on and continues to make sure that they tell their stories because it’s those hugs, those smiles and the love that they get from hearing these students.”

