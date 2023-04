CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse playoffs - 2nd round

5-A

Wando 16, Lexington 15 - The Warriors advance to the state semifinals and will host Chapin on Tuesday

4-A

Beckham 12, Greenville 4 - The Bengals will host May River in the state semifinals on Tuesday

May River 12, Bishop England 11

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.