Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say

Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.(MSHP, KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Prosecutors say an 18-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a fatal road rage shooting.

Charles J. Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers went to eastbound 1-70 near Oak Grove about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a reported road rage incident, according to court records.

Troopers found a green Ford pickup that had crashed into a parked car on the outer road. The driver, 53-year-old Gary Denham, had been shot once and ultimately died due to his injuries, KCTV reports.

Witnesses described a white Hyundai that had been involved in an incident with the truck.

Troopers responded to sightings of the Hyundai and used stop sticks to disable it. The suspect ran away, but he was ultimately apprehended at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Smith told police that he had been involved in a road rage incident with the Ford, which angered him, and he fired a shot. He also said he tried to get rid of the gun.

Smith was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement regarding the case:

The Missouri Highway Patrol worked through the night Wednesday to ensure that the suspect in the shooting on Interstate 70 was apprehended. The community owes them a great thanks.

As a result, today we have these charges in a totally needless act of violence with the highest range of punishment available under these facts. A family is now without an husband and father who was everything to them. Our roadways are necessary and busy with other travelers getting to their destinations. They must remain safe. Everyone should take note: take a breath, show some restraint, and let everyone get to their destination safely.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

