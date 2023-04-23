SC Lottery
Nonprofit aims to bring more opera resources back to Charleston

Performers Leigh Edwards and Dimitri Pittas, originally from New York City, moved to the area with no intention of continuing their opera careers.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For some, Charleston is considered the birthplace of opera in North America, inspiring a Lowcountry organization to offer more resources and knowledge about the art to the area.

Performers Leigh Edwards and Dimitri Pittas, originally from New York City, moved to the area with no intention of continuing their opera careers.

After speaking to members of the community, Edwards and Pittas say they learned about the lack of resources surrounding the history of opera in Charleston.

“We had no clue when we moved to Charleston that it was the birthplace of opera in North America, and that was a bit surprising to us,” Pittas says. “In the end, the organization is also created to help the community kind of instill a civic pride in that again. It’s a very cool thing, and literally, no place else in North America can say that, except for Charleston.”

They created HALO, Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera, to engage the Lowcountry community through art in a range of different methods.

“There are lots of arts here, but the opera, in particular, was something that based on that content that we had, there was a big desire to have it with more frequency; so that’s where HALO came into play, to kind of fill that hole in the community,” Pittas adds.

HALO hosted its third annual free concert for the public in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, continuing the tradition that Edwards and Pittas had started during the pandemic of singing outside for neighbors.

They are also focused on performing at unconventional venues to encourage more people to experience the art in the Lowcountry.

“We just continue to double down on using the Charleston landscape to really help this audience and this community understand that opera is not scary,” Edwards says.

Several neighbors who listened to Edwards and Pittas during the pandemic have continued to follow them, including Ellen Muenzen, who says she was smitten the first time she heard HALO perform.

“Charleston has everything on earth but opera,” Muenzen says. “Listening to them [HALO], they are just beautiful.”

HALO hosts multiple events throughout the year, including ‘Opera Night at the Joe’ on May 19, an opera-themed game night with the Charleston RiverDogs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

