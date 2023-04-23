SC Lottery
SC trooper shot, hospitalized returns home, official says

The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty will head home on Sunday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty is back home after a hospital stint.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 16. Officials say he was shot when he pulled over a car on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton...
Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton Counties.(SC Department of Public Safety)

Frazier, who had already been released from the hospital, was given clearance to go home on Sunday, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance.

Troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston. Then, multiple law enforcement agencies escorted Frazier and his family out of Charleston and back to his home.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton Counties.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man is facing charges in connection to the shooting of Frazier.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

