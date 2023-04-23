SC trooper shot, hospitalized returns home, official says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty is back home after a hospital stint.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 16. Officials say he was shot when he pulled over a car on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.

Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton Counties. (SC Department of Public Safety)

Frazier, who had already been released from the hospital, was given clearance to go home on Sunday, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance.

A hero is heading home! L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier, who was recently injured in the line of duty, is heading home to continue his recovery process! Thank you to everyone for their outpouring support! pic.twitter.com/8fA9p0tH6u — Trooper Nick SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) April 23, 2023

Troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston. Then, multiple law enforcement agencies escorted Frazier and his family out of Charleston and back to his home.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man is facing charges in connection to the shooting of Frazier.

