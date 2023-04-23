SC trooper shot, hospitalized returns home, official says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty is back home after a hospital stint.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 16. Officials say he was shot when he pulled over a car on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.
Frazier, who had already been released from the hospital, was given clearance to go home on Sunday, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance.
A hero is heading home! L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier, who was recently injured in the line of duty, is heading home to continue his recovery process! Thank you to everyone for their outpouring support! pic.twitter.com/8fA9p0tH6u— Trooper Nick SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) April 23, 2023
Troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston. Then, multiple law enforcement agencies escorted Frazier and his family out of Charleston and back to his home.
Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and serves Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Hampton Counties.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man is facing charges in connection to the shooting of Frazier.
