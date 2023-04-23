SC Lottery
‘See ya later gator’: Police help move alligator from busy N. Charleston road

The gator made its way to the intersection of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive on Saturday.
The gator made its way to the intersection of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive on Saturday.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they saw a sight not commonly seen in North Charleston, an alligator crossing a busy intersection in the middle of the day.

The gator made its way to the intersection of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive on Saturday.

In a tweet, North Charleston Police say they helped officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources “safely” remove and relocate the gator.

Police did not say where the gator was relocated to.

