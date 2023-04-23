Stingrays Fall in Postseason Opener to Florida, 5-0

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades by a score of 5-0 in the opening matchup of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Florida jumped out to an early lead while on the power play as Sean Josling netted the opening goal of the postseason for the 1-0 advantage. Josling sent a shot from the right circle that beat Tyler Wall for his fourth career playoff tally at the 8:44 mark of the opening stanza.

Josling doubled the lead with 8:15 left in the first period on his second goal of the night. Josling sniped a shot over the right shoulder of Wall for the 2-0 advantage.

The Everblades took a 3-0 lead on Tyler Irvine’s first professional postseason goal with 3:07 remaining in the opening frame. Irvine split the defense and chipped a shot over the blocker of Wall for the tally.

Irvine added his second marker of the contest midway through the second period. Following a save from Wall, Irvine crashed the crease and pushed a final shot into the back of the net for the 4-0 advantage.

Ashton Calder closed out the second period scoring nearly three minutes later on his first marker of the postseason. Calder received a cross-ice pass and knuckled a shot past Wall for the 5-0 lead to complete the middle frame.

The Stingrays gear up for game two of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Monday, April 24th, at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

