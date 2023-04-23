SC Lottery
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

After conducting a search, the department says they found Simmons to be in possession of six Xanax pills, a Glock 26 that was reported stolen, a Glock magazine with 9mm rounds loaded, approximately 18.2 grams of heroin, and several checks not belonging to Simmons.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a stolen handgun and heroin.

James Lee Simmons was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance on April 11th, according to a Facebook post by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The post says that a deputy flashed his lights for Simmons to pull over and that Simmons tossed a gun out of the car before doing so.

After conducting a search, the department says they found Simmons to be in possession of six Xanax pills, a Glock 26 that was reported stolen, a Glock magazine with 9mm rounds loaded, approximately 18.2 grams of heroin, and several checks not belonging to Simmons.

Deputies say they then discovered that Simmons had active arrest warrants throughout Dorchester County.

Simmons bond had not been set as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

