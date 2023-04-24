SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say

Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking lot in broad daylight in his 25 years at the police department.(Storyblocks)
By Cam Bonelli and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A 70-year-old man in Mississippi was charged with desecration of a corpse after dumping a body in the parking lot of a restaurant Thursday evening, police said.

The Laurel Police Department obtained a video that showed a man in a white van pushing the body out into the parking lot.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year-old Dennis Ray Walker dead in the parking lot.

Police said they believe he overdosed and had been dead for quite some time.

Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking lot in broad daylight in his 25 years at the police department.

“You can’t just leave bodies anywhere,” said Reaves. “There’s a proper way, and, you know, obviously, he should have called the police or ambulance service or something of that nature, but that’s where we are in the middle of the investigation right now.”

Reaves said officers arrested Reginald Arrington in connection with the crime.

Walker’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy. Reaves said after they receive the toxicology report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, more charges could be pending.

“We’ve seen a heightened amount of overdose deaths,” Reaves said. “A lot of our heroin that we’re seeing today is laced with fentanyl, and, obviously, when that happens, the risk of overdose death increases, and we do have Good Samaritan laws in place that allow those people that, if there is an overdose, to call us without having fear of being charged with a crime.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Motorcyclist dies after Sunday night crash in West Ashley

Latest News

The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an afternoon gunfight that damaged...
N. Charleston homes, vehicles damaged by Sunday afternoon gunfire
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network