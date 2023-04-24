Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County School Board Member is threatening to file a lawsuit against his fellow school board members over actions taken during a special called meeting earlier this month.

The Charleston County Board of Trustees voted on April 4 to censure member Ed Kelley and remove him from leadership positions after a lengthy closed-door meeting.

The agenda for the April 4 meeting states the board would “receive legal advice.” But it did not mention that board members would consider whether Kelley violated board policy regulating board member conduct when he attended a Moms4Liberty meeting and made comments about transgender teachers.

In the previous school board meeting, Adrienne Lett, a community activist, spoke during public comments and accused Kelley of telling the Moms4Liberty group he would bring a gun to the house of a transgender teacher. Kelly has denied the accusations.

Kelley sent an email to his fellow board members on April 12 objecting to the special-called meeting and how his censuring was conducted.

“Any discussion of my actions or comments should be conducted in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Freedom of Information Act,” Kelley wrote in the letter.

Kelley, who did not attend that special meeting, says the district’s policy does not cover “how a member is to be removed, nor how a policy violation is to be substantiated.” He says in this case, Robert’s Rules of Order applies, which does lay out a specific procedure for how trustees can be censured.

Among other issues, Kelley suggests he was not given notice of the specific policy violations the board was considering or allowed to publicly defend himself in accordance with Robert’s Rules of Order.

“Had the Board acted properly, it would have provided the exact content of the charges against me and the proposed disciplinary action,” Kelley wrote. “The procedural requirements were entirely disregarded in the recent executive session meeting, depriving me of any effective ability to defend myself.”

Kelley further alleges the board violated the Freedom of Information Act. He says that while the board received legal advice from the district’s lawyers, which was listed on the agenda, but then proceeded to discuss Kelley’s punishment after lawyers had left the meeting, that action was not in accordance with the law.

“The privilege obviously cannot apply unless an attorney is part of the communication,” Kelly wrote. “Since the attorney was excluded from the discussion about me, this discussion was improper as the stated reason for the executive session was incorrect, which it is required to be accurate per FOIA.”

Kelley finishes his letter with a list of three demands. He wants the board’s actions taken against him on April 4 to be rescinded. He wants Robert’s Rules of Order to be followed should the board renew any charges against him. He also wants any meetings where the renewed charges would be considered be called with ample time to prepare a defense.

Kelly signs the letter by threatening legal action.

“If the Board refuses to take these actions, I will avail myself of any and all legal remedies available to me, including but not limited to commencement of suit in the South Carolina Circuit Court seeking injunctive relief (and attorney’s fees) to overturn the Board’s actions, pursuant to SC Statutes Section 30-4-100,” he wrote.

Kelley also wants the board to formally request an opinion from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. The board will consider that proposal Monday night.

