Charleston Co. sheriff to discuss seizure of ‘significant amount’ of fentanyl

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will discuss a drug seizure Monday morning.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano and other local leaders will discuss the recovery of a “significant amount of fentanyl.”

Marijuana, prescription pills, guns, cash and drug-manufacturing equipment were also recovered.

The press conference begins at 11 a.m. Monday.

