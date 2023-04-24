Charleston Co. sheriff to discuss seizure of ‘significant amount’ of fentanyl
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will discuss a drug seizure Monday morning.
Sheriff Kristin Graziano and other local leaders will discuss the recovery of a “significant amount of fentanyl.”
Marijuana, prescription pills, guns, cash and drug-manufacturing equipment were also recovered.
The press conference begins at 11 a.m. Monday.
