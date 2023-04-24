SC Lottery
City of Charleston looks to bolster lifeguard ranks

The city of Charleston needs dozens of lifeguards to fill openings at three of the city’s pools this summer.
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston needs dozens of lifeguards to fill openings at three of the city’s pools this summer.

The American Lifeguard Association says 33% of local pools have seen a decrease in lifeguards nationally based on closures, reduced hours, and reduced programs. However, the city of Charleston is looking to end its current lifeguard shortage.

The city of Charleston needs 30 lifeguards to work the city’s three seasonal pools: WL Stephen, Herbert Hassel and James Island. The city needs full- and part-time lifeguards.

City of Charleston Director of Recreation Laurie Yarbrough says you must be 16 years old to become a lifeguard and this year, the city increased the hourly starting wage to $17 but that varies based on experience.

Yarbrough says COVID-19 created a lifeguard shortage after pools were closed and training was not being taught.

“So we’ve just noticed we don’t have as many people taking lifeguarding classes as we used to,” Yarbrough said. “So that’s kind of created this whole not having people looking for summer jobs as lifeguards.”

Yarbrough said it takes about 30 hours to earn your certification to be a lifeguard which is done by taking local classes.

To find out how you can apply for open lifeguarding positions click this link.

