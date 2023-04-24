Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard’s search for possible missing jet skiers is over as an official says they were found safe in the area.

Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a containment ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor, according to Coast Guard Station Charleston spokesperson Lt. Emily Trudeau.

At 6:43 p.m., someone reported losing sight of them, leading to a search.

Trudeau confirmed around 8:40 p.m., that the search was over, and nobody was hurt.

Trudeau says the Coast Guard does not recommend riding the wakes of ships.

The Charleston Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to the incident.

