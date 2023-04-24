SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Company expands recall for all 4-ounce cans of Geisha Shrimp

A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.
A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) -The company that makes Geisha Shrimp is expanding its recall for more types of its four-ounce cans.

The company had originally recalled select lots of the shrimp back in February.

The recall of medium shrimp now includes all four-ounce cans distributed in most states from December 2022 to April 2023.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. says the affected shrimp might have been under-processed, making it more susceptible to spoilage.

The recall says consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return the shrimp to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Tennessee state lawmakers State Rep. Gloria...
Biden thanks ‘Tennessee three’ for ‘standing up’
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley is threatening to file a lawsuit against his...
Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Teen metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
Now that Mayor Keith Summey is not seeking reelection, John Singletary is once again asking...
John Singletary runs for North Charleston mayor