Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley

Charleston Police say a motorcyclist has died after losing control of her motorcycle and falling from an off-ramp onto a highway below.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 29-year-old woman died from her injuries in a motorcycle crash on the Highway 61 exchange at Highway 17 after she and her motorcycle fell from an off-ramp onto a highway below.

Laura Chapek, from Spring Lake, North Carolina, died at approximately 7:30 p.m. at MUSC, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 6:44 p.m. Sunday on the Highway 61 off-ramp of the Fielding Connector.

The motorcyclist was riding on the elevated off-ramp toward Highway 61 and Wesley Drive when she apparently lost control, causing the motorcycle to fall from the overpass onto the road below, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

“Three nurses driving into work saw the motorcyclist and stopped to render aid until EMS arrived,” Wolfsen said. EMS took the victim to MUSC, where she died a short time later.

Investigators closed the northbound lanes of the Fielding Connector at Ripley Point Drive and the Highway 61 South connection toward Highway 17 North for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

