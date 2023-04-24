Cyclist seriously injured in Charleston County crash
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash Monday afternoon in the Hollywood area that hospitalized a bicyclist.
The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Highway 162 near Elliott Estates Road, deputies say. It involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.
The cyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, deputies say.
There has been no update on the victim’s condition.
