FIRST ALERT: Motorcyclist in ‘critical condition’ after crash near Hwy. 61

The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating what they call a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle Sunday night.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.

After the crash, a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to Lt. Corey Taylor.

Around 10:15 p.m., Taylor confirmed that the roadway is still closed. The details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

The department’s major accident investigative team responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

