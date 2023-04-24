SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. (Source: KMGH/FAMILY PHOTO/TWITTER/@JEFFCOSHERIFFCO/CNN)
By KMGH staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – It’s a tragic and senseless death that has shaken the entire nation.

“She was a very big personality. Everybody loved her. She was very popular. She was just like someone like, you know, who you can hang out with and smile,” Samantha Motisi said.

Alexa Bartell, 20, died after someone fatally struck her with a rock while she was driving on Indiana Street in Jefferson County Wednesday night.

Denver police are searching for the person who hurled a large rock at a driver, killing her. (KUSA, JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FAMILY PHOTOS)

“I didn’t really know how to take it. I was in shock,” said Motisi, a friend of Bartell’s.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot to take in because it’s close to home,” said Meadow Sumpter, who also knew Bartell.

A makeshift memorial filled with flowers, notes and photos continues to grow near the site.

“She was very powerful person. And all we have are her memories, and I will cherish those to the day I pass,” Motisi said.

Motisi, who said she grew up playing sports with Bartell, stopped by to drop off flowers and reflect on their time together.

“When Alexa and I were growing up when I was in middle school, we played on the same basketball team. We played on Altitude,” she said. “She taught me how to be a better athlete.”

Officials are linking her death with a series of other similar incidents across the metro area.

“I’m always going to cherish those moments, the moments that we had together,” Motisi said.

Police said they believe there may be other victims out there. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation

Latest News

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Motorcyclist dies after Sunday night crash in West Ashley
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will discuss a drug seizure Monday morning.
Charleston Co. sheriff to discuss seizure of ‘significant amount’ of fentanyl
FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101
Eleven people were brutally and methodically killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.
Congregants speak out ahead of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial