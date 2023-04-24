Funding almost complete for Mega Boat Landing

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The long-awaited Mega Boat Landing set to be located on Lake Moultrie will be almost fully funded if Berkeley County Council approves the last few financial requests.

Berkeley County supervisor Johnny Cribb says the $275,000 request going in front of council Monday will be coming from their accommodations fee charge of 2% for overnight hotel stays. Once this is approved, he says the county only needs about $25,000 to have all the funding for the Mega Boat Landing.

The Mega Boat Landing will be located on Lake Moultrie at the site of the former Atkins Boat Landing and Lions Beach site. It will include six boat ramps and a dock, event pavilion, walking trail and close to 400 parking spaces.

Cribb says all the money has come from outside their general fund, like the $1.2 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Contributions, amongst others.

Since it broke ground in 2021, crews discovered that the top three feet of soil needed to be removed on the entire site, which cost over a million dollars to do as part of the $7 million total.

Cribb says this caused a setback to the actual construction process. Now, all big logistic approvals are done.

“We still are collecting accommodations fee,” Cribb said. “We still collect tax. Our delegations been really good. So, if we run a budget shortfall in the future as all the costs come in of a hundred thousand or several hundred thousand, I’m confident we’ll be able to get the funds that we need to finish the project.”

Cribb says he doesn’t want to set a date for this project’s completion, but they’re hoping sometime next year.

“We’ve started and we won’t stop working,” Cribb said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.