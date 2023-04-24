SC Lottery
‘Hold my beer:’ Nikki Haley reacts to CNN shakeup, announces Upstate rally

2024 Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley will hold a rally at the Cannon Centre in Greer on Thursday, May 4th. The rally starts at 7pm
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Monday shortly after CNN announced the network was parting ways with host Don Lemon.

The news shakeup comes weeks after Lemon received backlash for saying Haley was “past her prime.” In a discussion on CNN This Morning, Lemon said a woman’s prime is “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Lemon later issued an apology on Twitter.

Haley, 51, called the announcement that he is out at CNN, “a great day for women everywhere.” She followed it up later with the message: “To women everywhere, don’t ever let anyone tell you you’re past your prime.”

Her campaign is selling limited edition drink coolers that say “Past my prime? Hold my beer.”

Haley is one of many to join a crowded field for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election. A campaign rally for Haley will be held in the Upstate in May.

The event is scheduled for the Cannon Centre in Greer on May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free.

