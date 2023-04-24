John Singletary runs for North Charleston mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston businessman is hopeful that the third time will be the charm in his run for mayor.

John Singletary ran against Mayor Keith Summey in 2015 and 2019. Now that Summey is not seeking reelection, he is once again asking voters to give him a chance to lead the city he grew up in.

Singletary is an alum of Garrett High School and learned to swim in the pool at Liberty Hill.

He graduated from The Citadel in 1983 and worked in technology for Hewlett Packard.

He currently runs his own tax and accounting company.

“Raise the per capita income, decrease crime, present affordable housing options and get rid of gentrification,” Singletary said. He says those are his top goals for the city.

Singletary says crime is still a big problem for North Charleston and he believes better paying jobs for those who need them most is part of the solution.

“What I feel will decrease crime in North Charleston is to have a better distribution of the jobs and contracts. That’s what’s going to reduce the crime.”

Quality education is another main concern for people who live in the city. The outgoing mayor and some other political leaders are considering the option of pulling North Charleston out of the Charleston County School District, saying it’s not getting a fair shake. But Singletary isn’t ready to jump on that bandwagon.

“There’s always room to work with Charleston Count School District. While I don’t agree wholeheartedly with some of the practices of CCSD, as you know, the College of Charleston a few years back did a study that showed CCSD historically is one of the worst school systems in terms of the African American population,” Singletary said.

Even with his reservations, he thinks finding ways to work with the school district will be a better option.

“I feel that education is critical for our students but when we talk about pulling an entire city out of a school system, there has to be a needs-analysis first, to determine whether or not it is feasible and in the best interest of the students.”

The currently declared candidates are Reggie Burgess, Rhonda Jerome, Teddie Pryor, John Singletary, Brandon Trollinger, Jesse Williams and Russell Coletti.

