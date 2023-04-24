Mainly dry start to the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance is passing through the area this morning bringing an increase in clouds and occasionally a few showers/sprinkles. We expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s today. Quiet weather is expected through midweek before a series of storm systems affect the area Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days as highs continue to reach the 70s. It appears a cold front will push the rain offshore by the beginning of the weekend with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front may slide through the area Saturday night/early Sunday morning bringing the potential of a few showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday, near 80 degrees on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 76.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Storms. High 75.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Storms. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Isolated AM Showers. Partly Cloudy. High 80.

