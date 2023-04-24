SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mainly dry start to the new work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance is passing through the area this morning bringing an increase in clouds and occasionally a few showers/sprinkles. We expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s today. Quiet weather is expected through midweek before a series of storm systems affect the area Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days as highs continue to reach the 70s. It appears a cold front will push the rain offshore by the beginning of the weekend with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front may slide through the area Saturday night/early Sunday morning bringing the potential of a few showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday, near 80 degrees on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 76.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Storms. High 75.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Storms. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Isolated AM Showers. Partly Cloudy. High 80.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Dry start to the work week, but unsettled weather is returning this week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
That is why the weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Georgetown and...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for two Lowcountry counties