Man charged with attempted murder after N. Charleston stabbing incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say a 29-year-old man is facing charges after cutting another man several times.

Jordan James Haraldson faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

A police report states officers responded to Falling Embers Lane around 9:40 a.m. Saturday for a reported burglary in progress.

Officers arrived and found three people in the entranceway to the home. A man and woman were standing covered in blood while a second man was lying on the ground also covered in blood, the report states.

The woman told officers that Haroldson stabbed the man on the floor.

Haroldson was bleeding from his left wrist and right hand and needed medical attention, the report states.

The victim had many cuts, a police report states. Charleston County EMS transported Haraldson and the victim in separate ambulances.

Haraldson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $250,000 total bond.

