Man found dead in woods in Moncks Corner

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 29-year-old Ladson man found dead in a...
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a 29-year-old Ladson man found dead in a wooded area.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 29-year-old Ladson man found dead in a wooded area.

Vondrico Miller was found in a wooded area on Vantage Lane in Moncks Corner around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Miller’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

