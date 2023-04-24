Man found dead in woods in Moncks Corner
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 29-year-old Ladson man found dead in a wooded area.
Vondrico Miller was found in a wooded area on Vantage Lane in Moncks Corner around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Miller’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.