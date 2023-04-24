SC Lottery
N. Charleston homes, vehicles damaged by Sunday afternoon gunfire

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an afternoon gunfight that damaged homes and vehicles.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an afternoon gunfight that damaged homes and vehicles.

Officers responded to Nesbitt Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for reported gunfire.

Witnesses told police that there were three vehicles involved in the shooting.

A report states officers recovered a blue Chevy Malibu at the scene. The car was reported as stolen from Mount Pleasant and recovered by officers from the agency.

Witnesses said two men exited a grey Chevrolet Impala with handguns and other men got out of the other two vehicles. They began shooting at each other before some of the men ran off on foot while the others left in the Impala and a black Dodge Avenger, the report states.

The report states officers recovered a stolen Ruger EC9 and several spent shell casings.

Bullets struck a home several times damaging three couches, a chair, two windows and interior walls, the report states.

The report states gunfire damaged the second floor of another home on the street.

Officers also discovered three vehicles damaged during the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

