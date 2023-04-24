New law allows Dorchester Co. schools to be more flexible with savings

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As school districts prepare their budgets for next year, schools in Dorchester County could now have a bit more room after a newly signed bill in the statehouse.

For a number of years, both Dorchester School District Two and Dorchester School District Four have been operating with a 15% cap on their general reserve fund.

DD2 Board Member Justin Farnsworth, who heads the district’s budget committee, said the cap is compared to a limit on a person’s savings account. He said to imagine if a person went to the bank, and the bank told them they can only put 15% of their money into their savings account. Anymore and it would be illegal.

That rule is no more after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed a bill that eliminates that cap on the district’s general reserve fund.

Farnsworth said the new law allows the district to have more flexibility, and it’s a change they’ve been asking for for years. He said good accounting practices recommend anywhere from 16-20% savings.

“As items come up, issues like potentially programs or initiatives come up that we may not have been able to fund previously, it does give us the flexibility to now look at that stuff,” Farnsworth said.

DD4 Superintendent Jeff Beckwith said they recently heard about the change, and they are working out how it affects their district.

For DD2, Farnsworth said the cap could have affected the district’s credit rating, leading to potentially higher interest rates, and what they could spend their money on.

The DD2 board will be holding a budget committee meeting at 5 p.m., where they will discuss this change further. The new fiscal year for Dorchester County schools starts July 1.

