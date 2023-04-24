SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New law allows Dorchester Co. schools to be more flexible with savings

Dorchester District Two Board Member Justin Farnsworth, who heads the district’s budget...
Dorchester District Two Board Member Justin Farnsworth, who heads the district’s budget committee, compared the cap to a limit on a person’s savings account.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As school districts prepare their budgets for next year, schools in Dorchester County could now have a bit more room after a newly signed bill in the statehouse.

For a number of years, both Dorchester School District Two and Dorchester School District Four have been operating with a 15% cap on their general reserve fund.

DD2 Board Member Justin Farnsworth, who heads the district’s budget committee, said the cap is compared to a limit on a person’s savings account. He said to imagine if a person went to the bank, and the bank told them they can only put 15% of their money into their savings account. Anymore and it would be illegal.

That rule is no more after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed a bill that eliminates that cap on the district’s general reserve fund.

Farnsworth said the new law allows the district to have more flexibility, and it’s a change they’ve been asking for for years. He said good accounting practices recommend anywhere from 16-20% savings.

“As items come up, issues like potentially programs or initiatives come up that we may not have been able to fund previously, it does give us the flexibility to now look at that stuff,” Farnsworth said.

DD4 Superintendent Jeff Beckwith said they recently heard about the change, and they are working out how it affects their district.

For DD2, Farnsworth said the cap could have affected the district’s credit rating, leading to potentially higher interest rates, and what they could spend their money on.

The DD2 board will be holding a budget committee meeting at 5 p.m., where they will discuss this change further. The new fiscal year for Dorchester County schools starts July 1.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley

Latest News

A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Cyclist seriously injured in Charleston County crash
Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley is threatening to file a lawsuit against his...
Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano told reporters at a Monday morning news conference...
Sheriff: Charleston Co. deputies seize 2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder