SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Orangeburg County man facing burglary charge

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Neese man in a burglary...
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Neese man in a burglary case.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Neese man in a burglary case.

Patrick Da Quan Wooden, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The arrest warrant alleges Wooden entered the Enterprise Bank in the 7000 block of Festival Trail Road in Springfied during the night of Oct. 18.

Investigators say he took several items from the bank, including a vault key, $35 in cash, several deposit slips, and jewelry.

Court documents state SLED crime scene specialists were able to identify Wooden from latent prints found on a package behind the desk of the bank.

Wooden was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says

Latest News

Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley is threatening to file a lawsuit against his...
Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring
Now that Mayor Keith Summey is not seeking reelection, John Singletary is once again asking...
John Singletary runs for North Charleston mayor
Gates School has been in operation since August of 2021, “founded to serve students with a...
N. Charleston charter school ordered to close after violations, noncompliance
A group of James Island neighbors have been working to preserve a cemetery for former slaves...
James Island neighbors clean up old slave cemetery
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board member threatens lawsuit over censuring