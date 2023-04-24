Partially demolished gym in Andrews contaminated with asbestos, officials say

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials say a partially demolished building in Andrews is now considered to be contaminated with asbestos after county officials did not obtain a permit from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Crews started the demolition process of the former Andrews High School Gym on March 7, however construction was halted pending an asbestos assessment by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC determined the 15,000-square-foot building is contaminated with asbestos, and it will require removal through Abatement by Demolition using wet methods with onsite air monitoring, according to DHEC.

Last week, Live 5 reported the county did not obtain an asbestos survey or demolition permit from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The county shouldn’t start something and stop,” nearby homeowner Daniel Green says. “Take it away and take it to the landfill.”

The following information is from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday regarding an update:

The entire structure is being considered contaminated with regulated asbestos-containing material (RACM). We’ve been told the County Council is expected to meet this week to approve the work plan for safe and proper cleanup and disposal of the RACM. Once they approve their work plan, they can submit the necessary applications to us so that we can approve and issue an asbestos abatement permit.

The issue is set to be discussed as an emergency procurement at the Georgetown County Council meeting on Tuesday, saying in the agenda that the structure was partially demolished before activities ceased pending a review of a current asbestos assessment for the structure.

“The mistake is this trying to find out about the asbestos while they [the county] went ahead and tear it down,” Ivory Davenport, who lives a block away from the building, says.

Also stated in the agenda, the project will cost $340,500 for the demolition, project management and abatement specification plan, which will be done by S&ME, Inc. Funding for the project will come American Rescue Plan funds.

The former Andrews High School gym is located next to homes and a recreation park, concerning nearby community members of the possible health and safety risks.

“We have children and people around here, they are sick,” Green says. “It seems like they just don’t care.”

“It’s only a block away from us, and with this March wind blowing and April rain coming, everybody’s concerned,” Davenport adds. “I have a neighbor right across the street from me that has trouble with his lungs. It’s going to affect us.”

Officials with Georgetown County were not available for an interview at the time of this story.

If approved, funding for the project will come American Rescue Plan funds.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.