Police: Man arrested after pipe bomb, homemade firearm found in Summerville home

Summerville Police say a man is behind bars after officers found a pipe bomb in his home.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a man is behind bars after officers found a pipe bomb in his home.

John Braswell is charged with possessing an article designed to cause damage by fire.

Officers were called to West Dotty Avenue in Summerville Sunday after a neighbor punched a hole in the wall of a trailer connected to theirs, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Officers say Braswell refused to comply with orders as he claimed to have “diplomatic immunity.”

Police say Braswell had an active bench warrant with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

During his arrest, officers say they observed a “pipe bomb”, and surrounding neighbors were advised to evacuate their homes, Hirsch said.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad responded and safely dismantled the device, Hirsch said.

Authorities say they found a second device, which appeared to be a homemade firearm, in the kitchen.

Braswell was taken to the Dorchester County Jail and awaits a bond hearing.

