Rain chances increase this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the day will feature more clouds than sun and mild temperatures, in the 70s. We cool into the 60s later this evening, lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Quiet weather is expected through midweek before a series of storm systems affect the area Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days as highs continue to reach the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will push the rain offshore by the beginning of the weekend with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front may slide through the area Saturday night/early Sunday morning bringing the potential of a few showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday, near 80 degrees on Sunday.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 76, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 77, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Storms. High 76, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Storms. High 77, Low 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 60.

SUNDAY: Isolated AM Showers. Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 56.

