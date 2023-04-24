SC gas prices fall nearly 8 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina eased their way down slightly over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are 7.7 cents lower over the past week, bringing the state’s average to $3.29 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 17.4 cents higher than a month ago and 46.2 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.99 per gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.23 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 0.8 cents per gallon to an average of $3.64. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Diesel fell 3 cents over the past week to a national average of $4.12 per gallon.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says this week’s decline in gas prices could indicate prices have reached a short-term peak.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” De Haan said. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”

